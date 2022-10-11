The fully functional NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home is $50 off in this Prime Day deal
Level up your WiFi.
When it comes to wireless routers in a home, there's nothing better than a mesh system. For Prime Day, one of the best, the NETGEAR Orbi, is on sale for a limited time. Offering extended coverage of up to 2,500 sq. ft, the AX5400 offers gigabit speed with WiFI 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing. Currently, it's being offered for $199.99, which is $50 off the regular price.
NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Prime day deal
NETGEAR Orbi RBS760 |
$249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The NETGEAR Orbi has been around for a long time and is often updated as new technology arrives. This is the latest version, which launched on Amazon in August 2022. The device works with your existing WiFI 6 system and adds coverage of up to 2,500 sq. ft.
NETGEAR offers some incredible network-related products, and this is a great deal on one of its most popular. This is a satellite add-on, and you'll need to use the official Orbi App to manage your WiFi settings, test internet speed, and monitor data usage. It comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty.
