The Keys-to-Go 2 is Logitech's latest portable keyboard for iPad owners who need to get stuff done anywhere and everywhere

Logitech has long been the go-to accessory maker for a lot of Apple device users, including those who need to be able to get things done away from home. Those people need portability, but that's no good if the rest of the experience is sub-par.

Logitech's new Keys-to-Go 2 is its latest option for road warriors who need a thin, light, and above all, small keyboard that they can throw into a bag and then use with anything that has a Bluetooth connection when they arrive at their destination. For most people reading this, that means an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And the Keys-to-Go 2 comes in a version that's designed specifically for those with Apple devices, too.

Whether you're carrying an M4 iPad Pro to get things done on the road or an iPad mini for note-taking in class, Logitech's latest keyboard could well be the answer, and it even comes in a handful of colors for you to choose from, too.

Tap, tap, away

Starting with those colors buyers can pick from Lilac, Pale Gray, and Graphite but they all come with the same scissor keys and support for connecting to up to three different devices via Bluetooth. They all come with a built-in cover to protect the keyboard from damage en route as well — perfect for those with full bags.

There will be two versions of the keyboard, one of which has an Apple layout. The other is a universal solution with a layout that will work with Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS, and MacOS, should the need arise.

In terms of availability, Logitech says the Keys-to-Go 2 will be available this month via the company's website and all the usual retailers.

More from iMore