The Keys-to-Go 2 is Logitech's latest portable keyboard for iPad owners who need to get stuff done anywhere and everywhere
A new ultra-portable keyboard for road warriors.
Logitech has long been the go-to accessory maker for a lot of Apple device users, including those who need to be able to get things done away from home. Those people need portability, but that's no good if the rest of the experience is sub-par.
Logitech's new Keys-to-Go 2 is its latest option for road warriors who need a thin, light, and above all, small keyboard that they can throw into a bag and then use with anything that has a Bluetooth connection when they arrive at their destination. For most people reading this, that means an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And the Keys-to-Go 2 comes in a version that's designed specifically for those with Apple devices, too.
Whether you're carrying an M4 iPad Pro to get things done on the road or an iPad mini for note-taking in class, Logitech's latest keyboard could well be the answer, and it even comes in a handful of colors for you to choose from, too.
Tap, tap, away
Starting with those colors buyers can pick from Lilac, Pale Gray, and Graphite but they all come with the same scissor keys and support for connecting to up to three different devices via Bluetooth. They all come with a built-in cover to protect the keyboard from damage en route as well — perfect for those with full bags.
There will be two versions of the keyboard, one of which has an Apple layout. The other is a universal solution with a layout that will work with Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS, and MacOS, should the need arise.
In terms of availability, Logitech says the Keys-to-Go 2 will be available this month via the company's website and all the usual retailers.
More from iMore
- The M4 iPad Pro is a gaming beast
- I've used iPadOS 18 for 24 hours and it emphasizes more than ever just how unloved the iPad is
- M4 iPad Pro's new Magic Keyboard has a 'fatal' flaw
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.