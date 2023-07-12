These Bose QuietComfort Earbuds can replace your AirPods this Prime Day with $50 off

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a great set of noise-canceling earbuds that you can pick up this Prime Day for $249. That's a solid $50 off one of the best competitors to AirPods Pro 2.

With Bose's incredible noise cancellation and comfortable form factor, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are a brilliant alternative to AirPods despite being slightly more pricey than the Pros. That said, the long-lasting battery and strong sound profile make these earbuds a must-consider if you're in the market for new earbuds.

It's not their lowest price ever, but it's an amazing saving that makes the purchase a little bit more tempting. If you're looking for other headphones or earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best AirPods Prime Day deals to get the best offers around.

Save $50 on the The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | $299 $249 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available with a $50 discount this Prime Day, which makes them close to the same price as the AirPods Pro 2. Bose makes outstanding audio equipment and these earbuds are no different. What a deal!

You can also choose from a variety of color options from Triple Black to Soapstone. The price will vary slightly depending on the color so make sure to double-check when adding to cart.

This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds or maybe even a MacBook, like the M1 MacBook Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.

Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon or if competitors try to match the flash sale.