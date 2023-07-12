These Bose QuietComfort Earbuds can replace your AirPods this Prime Day with $50 off
Bye bye AirPods.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a great set of noise-canceling earbuds that you can pick up this Prime Day for $249. That's a solid $50 off one of the best competitors to AirPods Pro 2.
With Bose's incredible noise cancellation and comfortable form factor, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are a brilliant alternative to AirPods despite being slightly more pricey than the Pros. That said, the long-lasting battery and strong sound profile make these earbuds a must-consider if you're in the market for new earbuds.
It's not their lowest price ever, but it's an amazing saving that makes the purchase a little bit more tempting. If you're looking for other headphones or earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, be sure to check out our best AirPods Prime Day deals to get the best offers around.
Save $50 on the The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II |
$299 $249 at Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available with a $50 discount this Prime Day, which makes them close to the same price as the AirPods Pro 2. Bose makes outstanding audio equipment and these earbuds are no different. What a deal!
You can also choose from a variety of color options from Triple Black to Soapstone. The price will vary slightly depending on the color so make sure to double-check when adding to cart.
This Prime Day, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for a new pair of earbuds or maybe even a MacBook, like the M1 MacBook Air, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day.
Stay tuned to iMore throughout the event, as we'll be the best place to know when an Apple deal is live on Amazon or if competitors try to match the flash sale.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch