This Apple AirTag saved the day when it foiled the theft of a car taken from the iconic Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur

We've seen the Apple AirTag used in a variety of different ways since the item tracker launched, including helping people locate lost luggage and other items. Now, the latest news is an AirTag being used to help locate a stolen vehicle in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The story goes that a car was left at the valet service at the KLCC shopping center at the city's iconic Petronas Towers before it was stolen from that same location. Thankfully, the vehicle was later recovered after it was located by its owner thanks to the help of an AirTag.

The car's owner was able to find his Honda HRV after following its location in another vehicle before police were able to recover it and apprehend a suspect.

This is of course not what Apple intended when it launched the AirTag — it was designed for finding keys, wallets, and other small items — but if you're at all worried about having your vehicle stolen, an AirTag might be worth checking out. It'll even come in handy when you forget where you parked, too.

Gone but not forgotten

Soyacincau.com reports that the car was stolen despite the owner still having its key, which is interesting enough on its own. But matters improved when the shopping center reported via a statement that the "car's GPS system" had made it possible for it to be located. In reality, it was a simple AirTag that came to the rescue.

Notably, the car's owner was told not to disclose that there was an AirTag in the vehicle immediately following its recovery, hence the confusion over the use of the "GPS tracker".

