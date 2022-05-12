I've been using my AirTags for over a year now. I finally got a notification on my iPhone that the battery was low on several of them, and I needed to replace them. No problem — replacement batteries are inexpensive and easy to find. In fact, I already have plenty of them on hand. Or so I thought!
Apple's AirTags are one of my favorite new products; they are easy to use and work incredibly well for tracking just about anything. The included battery in the AirTag is supposed to last about a year, and in my personal experience, they last even a bit longer than that. At any rate, I finally got the notification that two of my batteries needed replacing. I know how to replace the AirTag battery, so I went to my battery keeper and pulled out some brand new Duracell CR2032 lithium 3V coin batteries and proceeded to swap them out. I didn't hear the expected "beep" to let me know that the new battery was working. Indeed, when I checked the Find My app, I saw that the new batteries appeared to be dead. So what was the issue? As it turns out, Apple had issued a battery warning to customers:
"CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings might not work with AirTag or other battery-powered products, depending on the alignment of the coating in relation to the battery contacts."
I checked my battery packaging, and sure enough, I noticed a mention of "bitter taste" (bitterant coating) for safety reasons: to prevent babies from swallowing the batteries. This is great for safety purposes, but unfortunately, the bitterant coating on the battery prevents it from working in the AirTags. I went to Amazon and ordered more CR2032 batteries, this time checking carefully for any mention of bitter or bitterant coating. The packing doesn't say there isn't, specifically, but the ones I purchased did not have the bitter coating. I popped them in, and they work great. Just be sure to store the batteries out of the reach of young children.
