I've been using my AirTags for over a year now. I finally got a notification on my iPhone that the battery was low on several of them, and I needed to replace them. No problem — replacement batteries are inexpensive and easy to find. In fact, I already have plenty of them on hand. Or so I thought!

Apple's AirTags are one of my favorite new products; they are easy to use and work incredibly well for tracking just about anything. The included battery in the AirTag is supposed to last about a year, and in my personal experience, they last even a bit longer than that. At any rate, I finally got the notification that two of my batteries needed replacing. I know how to replace the AirTag battery, so I went to my battery keeper and pulled out some brand new Duracell CR2032 lithium 3V coin batteries and proceeded to swap them out. I didn't hear the expected "beep" to let me know that the new battery was working. Indeed, when I checked the Find My app, I saw that the new batteries appeared to be dead. So what was the issue? As it turns out, Apple had issued a battery warning to customers: