This Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deal will save you $100

Bang & Olufsen is one of the biggest audio names on the planet. For a limited time, you can get one of its hottest products for over $100 off. The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen usually is priced at $279. However, in the lead-up to Black Friday, you can find one for just $175.

Nearing its 100th anniversary, Danish-based Bang & Olufsen offers a broad lineup of high-end audio products, including speakers, headphones, soundbars, and televisions. Unfortunately, most of these products are rarely on sale, although Black Friday and entire holiday buying season do see a few exceptions.

Colorful savings

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) | $279 $175 at Amazon
Although supplies might be limited, you can find this item in various colors. Check back often to see if supplies get replenished.



The Beosound A1 2nd Gen, first introduced in 2020, comes in various colors, including Grey Mist, Gold Tone, and Anthracite Oxygen. It provides 2x140 watts in a beautifully designed, sleek smart speaker. Waterproof, it offers up to 18 hours of enjoyment between charges. Other features include Amazon Alexa integration, customizable sound EQ via the Bang & Olufsen app, and much more.

As noted on the Amazon product page, the speaker offers:

POWERFUL SOUND: Enjoy Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound when you’re on the move with a peak power of 2x140 watts contained in a sleek, small speaker.

WATERPROOF SPEAKER: Share your soundtrack on the go, with a durable and wireless lightweight speaker designed for life on the road, at home or by the pool.

LISTEN LONGER: Improved battery power so you can enjoy music and speakerphone calls for up to 18 hours at increased volume, longer on low settings.

SLEEK YET STRONG: Designed to travel, the tough aluminum dome is dust- and water-resistant making in an elegantly self-contained portable Bluetooth speaker.

ALEXA SPEAKER: An intuitive user interface combined with built-in voice control and Amazon Alexa means you’re always in control.

CUSTOMIZABLE SOUND EQ: Customize your audio preferences with Beosonic Tuning, now available in the Bang & Olufsen app.

Black Friday is a terrific time to find great deals on audio products, including the entire Apple AirPods lineup, including the recently released AirPods Pro 2. Come back often over the coming days to see which new deals get uncovered before, during, and after Black Friday. Then stick around as Cyber Monday arrives when even more deals get announced.