This early Prime Day deal could replace your AirPods with these Bowers & Wilkins headphones

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear Headphones are a brilliant set of cans, and you can buy them now with $70 off at Amazon in an early Prime Day deal.

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones, and if you're looking for a new pair of headphones but don't want to spend crazy AirPods Max money, these could be one of the best Bluetooth headphones for you.

Equipped with Advanced Noise Cancellation and 7-hour playback from just 15 minutes of charging, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 is one of the best pair of headphones available at this price.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 has a redesigned acoustic system compared to the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 and an all-new angled drive unit design that B&W says "delivers class-leading audio performance with increased clarity."

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones for cheaper

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 | $399 $329 at Amazon The lowest price ever for these awesome headphones that will make your music sound better than ever before while listening on your iPhone. $70 off for a pair of headphones that haven't been around more than a year.

With Prime Day fast approaching, we're looking for the best Apple Prime Day deals. Whether you're looking for over-ear headphones or maybe even some earbuds, like the AirPods Pro 2, there is bound to be something for you this Prime Day starting on July 11.

Luckily, there are some great early Prime Day deals to be had, and $70 off the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones is one of the best we've seen so far. If you're in the market for headphones, we don't expect this product to get any cheaper anytime soon, and you'll have a great experience listening to Apple Music or watching Apple TV Plus.

