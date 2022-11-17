This mobile charging station will charge all of your Apple devices - and we can get you 20% off

All-in-one charging devices continue to gain in popularity. These typically allow you to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Unfortunately, these devices are often hit-or-miss, with many manufacturers overpromising what the machines can do.

The all-new MOMAX Airbox Go Power Capsule is perhaps the best all-in-one charger to be released. The new accessory features an incredible modern design and is both Made for Magsafe (MFM) and MFi certified. Better still, iMore readers can buy one for a great price as part of a special Black Friday promotion.

The only wireless charger you need

(Image credit: MOMAX)

The MOMAX Airbox Go Power Capsule has a lot going for it, starting with something many aftermarket power banks don't have: the ability to charge every device simultaneously. This is possible because the 10,000 mAh battery provides unrestricted power output, giving you up to 15W for iPhone charging. Without this certification, fast wireless charging devices can only charge up to 7.5W, no matter how big the power output is.

The accessory provides 5W each for Apple Watch and AirPods. There's also a 20W USB-C in/out port that you can use the charge it for wireless use or add power to something else, such as an iPad.

For iPhone charging, MOMAX Airbox Go has a genuine MagSafe with suction, so the smartphone is always secure. The built-in Apple Watch charger is adjustable so that the wearable device can work as a nightstand clock. To charge your AirPods, there's a snug compartment inside.

The MOMAX 3-in-1 wireless charger is compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series. It will also work on iPhones with a MagSafe-compatible case. In addition, you can charge any Apple Watch with the device and any AirPods model that supports wireless charging, including the AirPods Pro 2, which launched earlier this year.

(opens in new tab) MOMAX Airbox Go (opens in new tab) Get the all-in-one wireless charger your Apple devices deserve. The MOMAX Airbox Go can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.

Get your discount

For a limited time, you can purchase the new MOMAX Airbox Go Power Capsule for 20% off at Amazon. All you need to do is use the code IMORE20OFF at checkout.

Come back to iMore often over the coming days as we uncover fantastic Black Friday deals. In addition, we're currently offering a live blog highlighting the latest deals.