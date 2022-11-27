The best laptop in the world is back in stock at its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday

When it comes to power, performance, efficiency, and battery life in a laptop, there is but one undisputed GOAT, the M1 MacBook Air, first debuted by Apple in 2020 and still crushing the competition. Pound for pound, this laptop destroys anything at an equivalent price running Windows, and it's all because of the M1 chip. The first MacBook Air to feature Apple silicon benefits from immense efficiency and performance. It's 3.5x faster than the old Intel equivalent, and it doesn't even have a fan!

Being so close to Cyber Monday, it might be tempting to wait to see if the price drops any more - we'd advise against this. This has already gone out of stock a couple of times over the weekend, and only just came back online. Check out these other Cyber Monday MacBook deals too.

MacBook Air back at lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Is it the newest MacBook Air? No. Does it still hold up? Absolutely. The M1 chip is still a beast, and the MacBook Air uses it to its full capacity, running deceptively powerful apps in a very svelte and slim chassis. While the design may not be the most recent, it is still stunning. and with $200 off at the moment, this is the MacBook Air deal that you've been waiting for.

More MacBook deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M1 may have been around the block for a little while, but with its powerful M1 chip and super thin aluminum frame, the MacBook Air M1 is still to die for. One of the best MacBooks, it manages to balance performance and portability like little else - although it could still do with maybe double the memory.

If you're looking for the best MacBook Air deals then we know where to find all the best prices, and make sure you wrap your new MacBook in one of the best MacBook Air cases to keep it scratch free.