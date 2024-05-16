Western Digital's famous My Passport hard drive now comes with a whopping 6TB of storage

Ever found yourself needing more storage for your Mac or MacBook — but like way more? Western Digital has just unveiled a drive that holds the “world’s highest storage capacity in a 2.5” portable HDD” — and that’s not all.

Western Digital's My Passport line of hard drives is super popular and this is partially thanks to their iconic sleek looks, high capacity, built-in password protection, and the ability to use them on Mac without any special reformatting. This means that, if you are someone with workloads on both Mac and Windows, you can use it on both devices without having to worry about compatibility or reformatting.

Announced today, the 6TB My Passport is $184.99 and works with USB-C, something traditionally only available on the My Passport Ultra line. The My Passport drive made specifically for Mac is $15 more at $199.99 and, while it doesn't come with a USB-C cable, it is compatible.

That’s not all

As well as the My Passport range being available in a 6TB model, the My Passport Ultra line is getting a 6TB bump, which offers a different look and a USB-C cable option. Both the standard 6TB My Passport Ultra and Mac version are available to buy for $199. Curiously, though both models are the same price in dollars, anyone living in the UK will pay £5 extra for the Mac version.

If you’re a gamer, Western Digital’s WD_BLACK P10 game drive is also getting a 6TB model. Though this offers the same 5Gb/s transfer rate as the previous drives, it has a sequential read rate of up to 130MB/s, which means you can play the best Mac games directly from it, without having to install them to your Mac’s internal storage. If you want to plug it into a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X as well, it will be able to run PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games respectively, but not their current-gen counterparts. You can pick this up for $184.99.

Finally, the G-Drive ArmorATD is also getting a 6TB model. Designed to be portable, the G-Drive has a super protective outer shell, which should help protect it from drops, rain, dust, and more. Being the most expensive out of the new range, this can be purchased for $229.99. If you’re looking for a storage upgrade, there are plenty of great choices here.

