Supplies have been super limited at third-party retailers too but, right now, Amazon is saving the day with stock of AirPods Max in space gray available to ship within just a couple of days . Verizon also has AirPods Max stock in select colors .

If you've been looking to score yourself a set of AirPods Max , you've likely stared at Apple's website and seen shipping estimates anywhere from a month to 12 weeks since their release late last year.

AirPods Max have been pretty hard to find since their release and Apple can't ship you a set until lat next month. Order at Amazon right now and get yourself a pair delivered within days.

AirPods Max combine high-fidelity audio with Active Noise Cancellation. Each part of their custom-built driver works to produce sound with ultra-low distortion across the audible range. From deep, rich bass to accurate mids and crisp, clean highs, you'll hear every note with a new sense of clarity.

As expected, the new AirPods Max offers an Apple H1 headphone chip in each ear cup. The H1 means instant pairing and device switching with the latest Bluetooth technology, "Hey, Siri" support, and better power management for increased listening and talk time.

Carried over from the Apple Watch, the new Apple headphones also come with a Digital Crown for precise volume controls, skipping between tracks, answering phone calls, and activating Siri.

The headphones include a bunch of sensors to detect when you're wearing them, the positioning of your head, and any movement for spatial audio, and they also detect when they go into the included case so they can power down.

The AirPods Max promise up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC or Transparency mode enabled. You'll also get up to 20 hours of movie playback on a single charge with spatial audio turned on and up to 20 hours of talk time. It takes just five minutes of charge time to add 90 minutes of listening time with Fast Charging.

If you're in the market for earbud-style AirPods, be sure to check out our list of great AirPods deals for all of the best places to buy.