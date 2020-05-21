If you want an easy way to upgrade your iPad typing experience, you can't go wrong with one of Apple's first-party keyboards. And right now, the iPad Smart Keyboard is on sale at Best Buy with a huge $60 off its regular price. That discount takes it down to just $99, though the deal ends tonight (or when sold out). Shipping is free, though you might get your keyboard even quicker if you choose free curbside pickup.

Whether you're looking to be able to take notes during a meeting, breeze through some email replies, or maybe write your next essay right from your iPad, this makes it so much easier. The Smart Keyboard is a full keyboard with a number row, so the typing experience is great. It offers keyboard shortcuts that you'll be familiar with from your Mac, and makes life so much easier.

The Smart Keyboard is compatible with a few different iPad models, specifically the latest 10.2-inch iPad, 2019 iPad Air, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. As long as you're rocking one of those three iPads, you'll be good to go with this keyboard. Since it's powered by the Smart Connector on each of these iPad models, you can simply connect it magnetically and its instantly paired — no fiddling with Bluetooth settings and no worrying about charging it up!

Unfortunately, the keyboard does not offer protection for the back of the device when it's being transported, so you'll probably want to pick up a case for the back.