- The entire Affinity suite is on sale for 30 percent off for Black Friday.
- The deal includes Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher.
- The deal is live for Windows, macOS, and iOS.
The entire Affinity suite is on sale for Black Friday, including Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher. The deal reduces the cost of everything Serif sells by 30 percent and is live across Windows, macOS, and iOS. The discounts went live this morning and run through Cyber Monday.
Serif's creative suite doesn't require a subscription and aims to deliver a professional editing experience that can replace more expensive pieces of software. Affinity Photo allows you to edit images and photos. Affinity Designer is for graphic design and works with both vector and raster images. Affinity Publisher is a publishing software that can be used to create magazines, books, and other published materials. Affinity Publisher can also link with the rest of the Affinity suite, so you don't have to jump between programs.
Affinity Photo (5/5) and Affinity Publisher (4.5/5) both earned impressive ratings when we reviewed them, and Affinity Designer delivers a similar experience.
In addition to the three core pieces of software being on sale, you can grab brush packs, workbooks, and all other items in Serif's store for 30 percent off.
Affinity Photo
This photo editor delivers a professional level of tools and options without needing a subscription.
Affinity Designer
This graphic design program allows you to edit vector and raster designs and doesn't require a subscription.
Affinity Publisher
This publication app can link with Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer, so you don't have to jump between apps.
