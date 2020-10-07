Facebook today just made a change to its Instagram Threads app, turning it from a place where you communicated with just your Close Friends, to an app where you could direct message just about anyone. In effect, Instagram Threads just became Instagram Messenger.

By way of recap, Facebook launched Threads as an app that would be the opposite of that. It had tested Instagram Direct as a standalone app and killed the project due it being a confusing experience for beta testers who disliked the separate DM app. It then released Threads as an app that was focused on photos and sharing your day to day life with your friends, kind of like Snapchat. The company hasn't said much about it since then, but it's been trucking along with updates in the meantime.