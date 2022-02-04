What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show The Afterparty debuted last week.
- New figures show it was one of the top 10 most-streamed titles last week.
- It tells the story of a murder mystery at a high school reunion.
Apple TV+ series The Afterparty was one of the top-10 most-streamed shows in its opening week, according to new figures from Reelgood.
Reelgood confirmed to iMore that the new show came in at number eight on a list that includes heavy-hitters such as Marvel's Eternals move and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.
Reelgood says its top 10 rankings are based on streams and engagement on its platform in the US across all SVOD and AVOD services.
The new Apple TV+ show tells the story of a murder that takes place at a high school reunion. From Apple:
Created and directed by Miller, "The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality.
Apple describes the series as "genre-bending" and boasts a star-studded cast.
Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for TV+, debuting a new trailer for season two of Tehran and the first look at Lincoln's Dilemma, a four-part series that looks at Abraham Lincoln's journey to end slavery:
Based on acclaimed historian David S. Reynolds' award-winning book, "Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times," the series features insights from a diverse range of journalists, educators and Lincoln scholars, as well as rare archival materials, that offer a more nuanced look into the man dubbed the Great Emancipator. Set against the background of the Civil War, "Lincoln's Dilemma" also gives voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including economy, race and humanity, and underscoring Lincoln's battle to save the country, no matter the cost.
TV+ is available across all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
