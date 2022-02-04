Apple TV+ series The Afterparty was one of the top-10 most-streamed shows in its opening week, according to new figures from Reelgood.

Reelgood confirmed to iMore that the new show came in at number eight on a list that includes heavy-hitters such as Marvel's Eternals move and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

Reelgood says its top 10 rankings are based on streams and engagement on its platform in the US across all SVOD and AVOD services.

The new Apple TV+ show tells the story of a murder that takes place at a high school reunion. From Apple: