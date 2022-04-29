What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has signed a ton of new talent for the second season of The Afterparty.
- The second season is expected to be set at a wedding when a murder is discovered.
The popular Apple TV+ show The Afterparty has added a raft of new talent to its upcoming second season including Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, and many more.
Alongside the retention of season one stars Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, Variety reports that multiple new cast members have also signed on for the second season. Tiffany Haddish has already been confirmed as another returnee for a season that is expected to involve a murder at a wedding.
The new cast members are: Zach Woods ("Silicon Valley," "The Office") as Edgar; Elizabeth Perkins ("Sharp Objects," "Weeds") as Isabel; Poppy Liu ("Dead Ringers," "Hacks," "Better Call Saul") as Grace; Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird," "Cruella") as Travis; Anna Konkle ("Pen15") as Hannah; Jack Whitehall ("Travels With My Father," "Jungle Cruise") as Sebastian; and Vivian Wu ("Away," "Dead Pigs") as Vivian.
Those who haven't already enjoyed the Apple TV+ show can watch the first season right now. You'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber, of course, but it's an example of the great content that makes the streamer some of the best value around right now.
"The Afterparty" centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character's perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller's personality
We don't yet have a release window for when we can expect the second season of The Afterparty to be available to stream, unfortunately.
