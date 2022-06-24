Developer YS NET promises gamers the chance to battle their way through 12 different stages with more than 20 different creatures trying to get in the way. Fight your way beyond those and you'll meet 10 unique bosses, ready for a good old dust-up.

Today's Apple Arcade game is ready and waiting in the App Store and it's one that you're going to want to check out. Air Twister is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and controller support means it'll be equally good across them all.

Soar through the sky battling against invaders in this all-new fantasy endless shooter from legendary game creator, Yu Suzuki. Players will assume the role of Princess Arch fighting back against bizarre invaders to save their planet from destruction. They'll rain down their homing arrows to trace graceful arcs of light across beautiful, artfully crafted stages, before they pierce their foes. With a fun and easy touchscreen swipe-shooting gameplay mechanic, the destiny of the planet is in the player's hands.

Alongside controller support you'll find Game Center compatibility, while the game itself comes in at a cool 3GB per download. You'll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or newer, while macOS Monterey is required to play on your Mac. Those playing on the big screen will need an Apple TV running tvOS 13 or newer, too.

Apple Arcade games are completely free of ads and in-app purchases, with a growing library of games available for just $4.99 per month. Apple Arcade is available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, with other Apple services also included.

