It's sad but true that the Nintendo Switch doesn't offer Bluetooth and, therefore, cannot connect to wireless headphones on its own. To use headphones wire-free, you're going to need to use a Switch headphone adapter. Thing is, there are dozens out there to choose from, so it can be hard to know which one to go with. Over the last week, I've been testing the AirFly Pro. This particular model plugs into the headphone jack on the Switch. It's easy to set up and works like a dream, but the price is a bit much compared to what competitors are offering. By the way, if you need help, we can show you how to use Bluetooth headphones with your Nintendo Switch.

Wireless headphone adapter AirFly Pro Bottom line: This small adapter allows you to wirelessly use your favorite set of Bluetooth headphones with the Switch. It has a long battery life making it the perfect travel accessory. Pros 16+ hours of battery life

33-foot reach

Lightweight

Charging cable and carrying pouch included Cons Much cheaper options out there

Flops over top of Switch $48 at Amazon

$44 at Best Buy

AirFly Pro review What I like

When I opened the AirFly Pro box, I discovered that the device comes with a small pull string carrying pouch, an instruction manual, and a USB-C to USB-A charging cable. The pouch fits the device and the cable beautifully. There's also a keyring on the headphone jack cap, so you could attach it to your backpack, purse, or Switch case if you wanted to for easy transport. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Pairing the AirFly Pro to my headphones was a breeze. I simply followed the instructions in the manual, and my headphones were playing Switch music in a matter of seconds. To test the connection, I left my Switch on the kitchen table and wandered around my house through various rooms while wearing my headphones. I never lost the connection. Additionally, the sound came through clear and didn't have any static or drops during the time I tested it, though these last two points could be partially due to the quality of my headphones as well as the connection of the AirFly Pro itself. Your experience may vary depending on what wireless headphones you're using.

While checking the AirFly Pro out, I settled in for a long gaming session by playing Hades. It turns out that the AirFly Pro battery lasts for 16 hours or more on one charge, so I could easily use this for an extended amount of time without fear of the battery getting low. You'll just want to make sure to recharge the adapter after every use. When it came time to charge, I plugged the charging cable into my Switch dock and then plugged the other end into AirFly Pro's USB-C port. A red light on the small device comes on to let you know that the battery isn't at a full charge yet and then disappears once the device is full on juice. That way, you know when you can start using it. AirFly Pro review What I don't like

The AirFly Pro definitely works beautifully; however, I can't get over how expensive it is. You can easily find another option out there at half the cost or even a third of the cost that will work just as well. Still, I will say that it has proven to be incredibly reliable during the time I've used it, which might not always be the case with some other adapters. On another note, I'm personally not a huge fan of Switch headphone adapters that flop over the top of my Switch. If you feel the same way, then you might want to consider another option. Believe me; there are plenty to choose from. AirFly Pro review The competition

There are seriously dozens if not hundreds of other Bluetooth adapters out there that work with the Nintendo Switch. Here are some of my favorites. If you don't like the idea of something sticking up over the top of your Switch, then you might be interested in the GuliKit Rout Air Adapter. You plug it into your Switch's USB-C port, so it doesn't require you to charge it up. Plus, it's so thin that you hardly even notice it's there. The downside is, you won't be able to use the USB-C port for anything else while it's in place. HomeSpot Audio Transmitter Adapters also use the USB-C port for power and to create the Bluetooth connection. However, this brand comes in several different colors to match the look of your Joy-Cons. It's also less expensive than the AirFly Pro. The TROND Bluetooth Transmitter costs less than half of the price of the AirFly Pro and comes with an assortment of cables so you can connect it to various devices. The metal connection adapter allows you to stick it straight up from the Switch instead of having it flop around. AirFly Pro review Should you buy it?

The AirFly Pro definitely works well and has really long battery life. I never lost a connection while using it and could even walk away from my Switch and into various areas of my home without having the sound cut out on me. Since it comes with a small traveling pouch and a charging cable, you just have to charge it up, and then you're ready to go. 4.5 out of 5 However, this is definitely a lot more expensive than many other Switch headphone adapters out on the market. You can easily find something that works just as well, without spending nearly as much money. Still, if you like its look and want something that will be reliable, it's not a bad option.