Twelve South has improved upon its already impressive AirFly Bluetooth transmitter with a major upgrade. The AirFly Pro supports audio sharing (not just with Apple devices) and works in the reverse, so you can turn any analog audio system into a Bluetooth-enabled device (like your stereo speakers). I've been testing AirFly Pro for a few days and find them to be an absolute delight.

Like its predecessor, AirFly's best feature is that it connects to devices that don't have Bluetooth support, but does have a 3.5mm headphone port. In your personal life, something like the Nintendo Switch (though it does support some Bluetooth headphones, it doesn't support most) would be an example. It's best known for, however, and marketed as being a transmitter that makes airplane headphone ports work with your AirPods (or any Bluetooth wireless headphones).

AirFly Pro has a few super exciting additional features though, the first being audio sharing.

I don't mean audio sharing as in iOS 13 and AirPods. I mean audio sharing as in any two sets of wireless Bluetooth headphones and any device with a 3.5mm headphone port.

So, if you're on a plane and you and your traveling companion both have your favorite pair of wireless active noise-canceling headphones, but only one of you has an AirFly Pro, you can both still enjoy using your favorite headphones (though you both would have to watch the same movie).

I tested this out with my S.O. and a multiplayer game on Nintendo Switch. Each of us wearing our own set of headphones could play a game on the Switch with the AirFly Pro.

The second new feature that AirFly Pro has is called Receive mode. Flip the switch on the side of the AirFly Pro dongle and it becomes the receiver of the Bluetooth transmission. Pair it with your iPhone, and then plug it into an aux-in port (like the one you might find in a car), and suddenly, your phone is wirelessly connected to your car (or a rental car, or a friend's car). I'm a big fan of Bluetooth receivers in my house. I own a lot of older speakers that don't support Bluetooth. As long as you have a 3.5mm aux-in port (not the headphone port, that's aux-out), this will make your home sound system Bluetooth enabled.

AirFly Pro, according to Twelve South, also sports a hefty 16-hour battery life. I have not had the opportunity to max out the battery life to test these claims, but I can tell you that I wore out my AirPods Pro twice while AirFly Pro kept ongoing.

When it comes time to charge up AirFly Pro, you'll get a notification in the form of an amber blinking light. It'll flash three times to let you know its running low on juice. It comes with a charging cable (USB-A-to-USB-C) but the good news is it supports USB-C charging, so any one of the USB-C cables you have lying around will juice it up.

Goes both ways

AirFly Pro: What I like