Hot on the heels of the news that AirPlay 2 (as well as iTunes) support is coming to Samsung TVs this year, Vizio today announced that it plans to add support for the streaming tech to its lineup of SmartCast TVs in the coming months. As well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit will be supported meaning your Vizio TV set can be added to your Home app and be controlled via Siri.

Vizio says that the newest version of its SmartCast platform will add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to new and existing TV models. It will be a free update to existing SmartCast TVs in Q2 of this year and will also be available on its TVs set for release later in 2019. SmartCast 3.0 also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.