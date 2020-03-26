Apple's AirPods 2 have had a few price drops at Amazon UK since their release, but none compare to the deal we're currently seeing on the AirPods 2 with charging case . Right now, you can snag a pair for just £118.79 there. That's over £40 off their regular price and the biggest discount we've seen on them since they debuted. There's also £40 off the wireless charging variant .

Snag the current-gen AirPods at Amazon right now and save £40. We have never seen them go lower than this and it's unlikely that we will again any time soon.

With the AirPods 2, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods Charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This deal is on the version that does not include the wireless charging case, so you'll need to charge these using a Lightning cable instead, though you can score the same savings on the wireless charging version if you prefer.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there, particularly with kids, if these aren't for you, they may well make a fantastic gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, these can be used with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection, like Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.

Whether you are looking for your first pair of true wireless headphones to help you stay focused while working from home, or want to upgrade your current ones to the AirPods 2, today's the day to go ahead and do just that.

