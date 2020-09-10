Here's what we know about what could be coming to the third-generation AirPods and second-generation AirPods Pro.

It's been a while since we saw new AirPods hardware. It may have taken two-and-a-half years to go from the first generation to the second generation of Apple's truly wireless earphones, but Apple released two models of AirPods in 2019, so it seems reasonable for folks to be excited about the potential imminent release of yet another generation of AirPods already.

It wouldn't be shocking to see AirPods 3 adopt this design. In almost a year of using AirPods Pro every day, I find them infinitely more comfortable and stable than Apple's standard AirPods. The better noise isolation (even sans ANC) also helps boost the sound of the earbuds, while the smaller stems stick out of your ears less, making the AirPods Pro much less conspicuous.

The AirPods Pro are closer to more traditional earbuds rather than the earphone style of the current standard AirPods. They feature silicon tips that go into your ear, offer better stability and noise isolation, on top of the active noise cancellation (ANC) that's also built-in.

This just might be the year of Apple's "Pro" designs trickling down to the mainstream, first with the iPad, then with the AirPods. While the first- and second-generation AirPods look like wireless versions of Apple's wired EarPod earphones, the third-generation AirPods are said to take after the Pro variant.

Instead, AirPods 3 owners will likely have to settle for noise isolation, which, if the AirPods take on the design of the AirPods Pro, should actually be pretty reliable. From experience, I can say that, while the passive noise isolation of the AirPods Pro isn't the best I've ever used, it's better than serviceable, as long as you're using the correct ear tips.

It's easy to see why. ANC is still often used as a premium feature in many headphones, and if Apple plans on keeping the AirPods Pro around, it's likely that the company will keep that feature for the higher-end models.

So, if the AirPods 3 are getting an AirPods Pro-style redesign, are they also get AirPods Pro-style ANC? According to recent rumors, no, ANC will remain AirPods Pro-only for now.

Rumors indicate that Apple is working on AirPods with light sensors that read biometric data from within your ear. These sensors would reportedly allow Apple to gather data on the wearer's blood oxygen level.

But will these sensors appear in the next-generation AirPods? It's hard to say. The rumors earlier this year indicated that these models of AirPods were one to two years away, which, while fitting within a supposed launch window of spring 2021, seems a little soon for the standard AirPods line.

What seems likely is that, if these sensors are ready to go and Apple is happy with their impact on the already-short battery life of the AirPods, then we might see these sensors make an appearance in the second-generation AirPods Pro first. It would make a lot of sense for Apple to debut advanced features in its higher-end products first, which eventually filter down to the rest of the line.

A recent patent points to another new feature that might be coming to AirPods: automatic volume adjustment. If Apple implements the technology in this patent, AirPods would be able to change their volume based on potential hazards around you automatically. On AirPods with audio transparency, this would also likely meaning turning that feature on.

Given that the patent was just granted, it's likely to be a little while before we see this feature (if we ever do), but it's something to watch out for with new AirPods models.

Price

There's not a lot of information out there yet about the potential price of AirPods 3. That could be because nobody knows or has heard anything, or it could be because Apple is keeping the starting price at the same $159 that AirPods have had from the beginning.

Assuming Apple keeps its current AirPods pricing plan, then we're likely also to see another price point for AirPods 3: $199. This would be the price of AirPods with a wireless charging case, assuming Apple doesn't just make wireless charging a standard part of this new generation of AirPods.

As for AirPod Pro, those seem likely to stick to Apple's $249 price point for the foreseeable future. While some find that to be a bit much, Apple's probably happy with how the current AirPods Pro has sold at that price point.

Release date

While there's nothing specific, at least right now, rumors eariler this year initially pointed to May 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, that was supposedly pushed to the second half of the year.

Currently, it's believed that AirPods 3 will debut either in late 2020 or in spring 2021. There is precedent for both, with the first generations of both AirPods and AirPods Pro debuting in the fall of 2016 and 2019, respectively. Meanwhile, the second-generation AirPods launched in the spring of 2019.

Interestingly, new AirPods Pro are said to be on a similar time frame, so Apple may be looking to refresh most of the AirPods line all at once.

Apple announcement incoming

Apple has set the date for its next event: September 15 at 10 a.m. PT. While new AirPods and AirPods Pro aren't expected by most until early next year, Apple could throw us all a curveball and reveal them alongside whatever other announcements they have in store for next week.