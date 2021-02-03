What you need to know
- You can now bag AirPods Max in Silver and Space Gray if you're quick.
Getting your hands on a pair of AirPods Max is almost impossible right now, but if you want Space Gray or Silver you might be in luck. Amazon currently has both colors available and shipping despite Apple claiming you'll have to wait months if you order direct.
I'd suggest that Space Gray is the best color around, but I'll let you choose your own color. It's $549 of your money, after all!
You're going to need to be quick, though. There's no telling how many units are available or how quickly they will sell, but if stock levels elsewhere are any indication I can't imagine Amazon will be able to hold onto these things for long.
- Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio
- Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music
- Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you
- Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences
- Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit
- Magical experience with effortless setup, on-head detection, and seamless switching between devices
You can always pick up a pair of different color ear cushions to change things up, of course.
Worth the wait
AirPods Max
High-fidelity audio
You can purchase a pair of AirPods Max in Space Gray and Silver right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
