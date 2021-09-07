Apple unveiled its AirPods Pro back in 2019, and they've quickly become the best true wireless earbuds on the market. But that doesn't mean there's not room for improvement, rumors are that Apple plans to unveil a new set of 'Pro' AirPods in the future, switching up the design whilst retaining some of their premium features. Here's what we think we already know!

Design

Reports indicate that Apple is at least testing a new design of AirPods that will get rid of their trademark stem, making them smaller and reflecting a design more similar to Apple's Beats Studio Buds. If that's the case, Apple's next generation of AirPods Pro might well be a sharp design change from the previous version.

Features

The standout feature of AirPods Pro is active noise cancellation, and we can expect Apple to retain this or even make some improvements to the tech. One report has suggested they might even include motion sensors for fitness tracking:

From Mark Gurman: Apple Inc. is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The new base AirPods will mark the first update to the product since March 2019 and will add a new design that mostly mirrors that of the AirPods Pro. The earbuds will come with a new case and shorter stems poking out of the bottom of each one. The AirPods Pro coming next year will be the first change to that product since October 2019 and will include updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are private.

The new AirPods will also benefit from changes in iOS 15 that bring Find My support, linking your AirPods to your Apple ID.

Release date

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will release new AirPods Pro earbuds in 2022, which has been echoed by Mark Gurman who says they are coming "next year". Apple debuted its last set in October 2019, but that seems like a long time to wait considering the new earbuds will be well over a year old by next spring.

Price

Currently priced at $249, its likely Apple would look for a similar price point for its next headphones, whilst possibly reducing the price of the current AirPods Pro. There isn't any clear information, either way, to suggest Apple might increase or decrease the price.