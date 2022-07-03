We might have a few more years to wait until your AirPods act as a health-monitoring device.

There have been a lot of rumors building around the release of AirPods Pro 2. The upcoming headphones are expected to get USB-C, fast charging, and lossless audio. One of those reports also claimed that the upcoming headphones will be able to detect your heart rate.

Unfortunately, one of the most accurate leakers in the Apple community is casting doubt on that last one. In the latest edition of Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, the reporter says that both heart rate and body temperature monitoring, two features that are rumored to be coming to AirPods, are unlikely to debut in the AirPods Pro 2.