What you need to know
- Apple is expected to unveil the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall.
- There were rumors that health features like temperature and heart rate monitoring might come to the new model.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is now casting doubt on those rumors.
We might have a few more years to wait until your AirPods act as a health-monitoring device.
There have been a lot of rumors building around the release of AirPods Pro 2. The upcoming headphones are expected to get USB-C, fast charging, and lossless audio. One of those reports also claimed that the upcoming headphones will be able to detect your heart rate.
Unfortunately, one of the most accurate leakers in the Apple community is casting doubt on that last one. In the latest edition of Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter, the reporter says that both heart rate and body temperature monitoring, two features that are rumored to be coming to AirPods, are unlikely to debut in the AirPods Pro 2.
Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year's model gaining the ability to determine a wearer's heart rate or body temperature. I'm told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day.
While the new AirPods Pro may not have heart rate and body temperature monitoring, one report says that they will get an update to Conversation Boost that will essentially allow wearers to use their earbuds as a hearing aid.
