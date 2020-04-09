Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are trendy because of its noise cancelation and transparency sound capabilities. These functions are greatly enhanced when you use correctly sized tips. To assist you with sizing, the AirPods Pro comes with a choice of small, medium, and large silicone ear tips. The iPhone maker also offers an Ear Tip Fit Test to help you achieve the best possible sound quality and noise cancellation. The test, which is available on your iPhone once it's linked to your AirPods Pro, isn't perfect. It often fails. Luckily, there are some troubleshooting tips you can use to receive a positive result once again. How to test the fit of your AirPods Pro ear tips

Fixing the test As we previously noted, the AirPods Pro Ear Tip Fit Test is designed to ensure you have the best seal possible for each earbud. To get a successful test on each earbud, you must first make sure you have the correct sized ear tips in place. A good rule is if the ear tip feels too large in your ear or is uncomfortable, try a smaller ear tip, and so forth. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Test the different tips Don't be surprised if you're ear sizes are different. In other words, you might have to use a different sized tip for each ear. After hours of trying to get the right fit for my AirPods Pro, I figured out that I needed a larger tip for my left ear. Move the tips around your ears If changing the tip sizes doesn't give you a positive Ear Tip Fit Test, start moving the tips around inside your ears, then do another test. I've noticed the more vertical the buds inside my ears, the better. You can order new ear tips on the Apple website. Push them in further