AirPods 2 lowest price ever sticks around for a little longer — don't miss the AirPods deal of the year

The AirPods 2 are, without a doubt, one of the longest-running Apple products around. They might even be one of the longest-running of all time, with their first release in March 2019 now being over 5 years ago. While we reckon there could be a new pair of budget AirPods on the way sometime either late this year or early in the next, this deal over at Amazon makes them the best value pair of AirPods you can buy.

First seen during this year’s Prime Day, this AirPods 2 deal brings them down to $69, $50 lower than their recommended retail price. At this point you could even just buy them as a spare pair and stick them in a drawer in case your favorites bite the bullet at any point — they’ll be way better than whatever ancient monstrosity from cell phones past you’ve got lying in wait. Who knows, you might even like them enough to not want to replace them.

AirPods 2 lowest price ever

AirPods 2 | $119 $69 at Amazon The AirPods 2 might not be the snazziest pair in the lineup, but they’re by far the cheapest. This deal is the same as the one we saw over Prime Day, chopping $50 off full price, although this time you don’t need a Prime account to get the savings. Score.

The AirPods 2 are the base model AirPods, but there are still some features to get excited about. They connect like magic to an iPhone (if you haven’t experienced it yet, it really does feel like magic), and then you can track the battery life of the buds and the case individually from Control Center. Sound quality is going to be fine, although you don’t get the Spatial Audio or noise canceling of their more expensive cousins.

But you’re not paying AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro 2 money, and given they’re now some of the cheaper in-ear wireless buds, they’re almost a no-brainer for iPhone, iPad, and even MacBook users. At this price, there’s no way you’d be annoyed even if Apple were to announce a new pair next week.