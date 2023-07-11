AirPods 2 sink to just $89 for Amazon Prime Day

Apple's AirPods 2 are still a valiant choice for those who want all the convenience of Apple's AirPods range without breaking the bank on the latest and greatest.

They may have been surpassed by the AirPods 3, but there's still something to be said for a pair of sub-$100 AirPodsk, and even more to be said for an $89 pair.

Right now you can save $40 on the usual price of $129, and an extra $10 on the previous sale price of $99. Full disclosure, this isn't the best price we've ever seen on these, as they were just $79 in the Black Friday sale. But it's only $10 difference and this is still one of the best Prime Day AirPods deals you can expect to see this year.

I'm feeling AirPods 2

AirPods 2 | $129 $89 at Amazon The AirPods 2 might not be the poshest of Apple’s lineup, but they are still an excellent option if you want to save a bit of money. This isn’t the lowest price they’ve been, but this is the best that Prime Day is going to deliver this year. Price Check: Apple $129 | B&H Photo $114 | Best Buy $129

Despite their age, Apple's AirPods 2 benefit from fast-switching and pairing, more than 24 hours of total battery life when paired with the case, and five hours of battery life on a single charge. Of course, they also include support for Siri and work brilliantly with all of Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs, and even Apple TV.

If you don't want to tie yourself to an older set of AirPods, I'd recommend the AirPods 3, currently $149 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are also Apple's Beats Studio Buds that are priced the same, but are much newer so come with Apple's H1 chip for great sound. They also come in a funky range of colors and have active noise canceling, which usually costs a lot more than just $89!