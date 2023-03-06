AirPods get a new rival: the Nothing Ear 2 are coming this month
The budget kings are back.
The creator of some of the coolest modern see-through tech, Nothing, has revealed when it is going to announce the Nothing ear 2, the sequel to the successful Nothing ear 1. There's not much information here, but we do get a date and a time: March 22, at 15:00GMT. So we know what, we know when, and Nothing even tells us where, with a 'Watch on nothing.tech'.
Now it just needs to happen.
Announception
This announcement of an announcement comes on Twitter with not much more than a message: when (1) becomes (2).
When (1) becomes (2).22 March, 15:00 GMT. Get ready for Ear (2).https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/9tM2OQuVqgMarch 6, 2023
This doesn't tell us much about Nothings' new earbuds, or headphones, or audio devices, only that they seem to be in some way related to bugs. There is a small hint of form factor to the side of the image in the form of what looks to be a clear case, but beyond that, Nothing seems to be staying somewhat tight-lipped. iMore will of course be watching the announcement with eagle eyes, so we'll let you know as soon as we know more.
Nothing has become well known for its approach to tech. It's well-priced stuff, with solid specs and some extremely cool designs. We got to play with the Nothing ear (1), and we loved the little buds - a great alternative to the AirPods 2. The Nothing ear stick upped the ante with some more features like noise canceling while retaining a bargain price and slick, transparent casing. There's also a phone in the line, called the Nothing (phone). It's again transparent and has an extremely cool LED rune design on the back that tells you what kind of notification you have coming in. It might not rival the best iPhones in terms of specs, but it certainly looks like something from the future.
Either way, we can't wait to have a listen to the Nothing ear (2), and see whether they stack up amongst the best AirPods alternatives.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Get the best of iMore in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.