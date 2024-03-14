AirPods Pro 2 return to their lowest price ever, with a $60 discount at Amazon
Big saving on Apple's best AirPods.
The AirPods Pro 2 are some of our favorite earbuds here at iMore, and you can currently get a pair for a tasty $60 off at Amazon.
That matches the earbud's lowest price ever, so you know you’re getting an excellent deal. If you’ve not yet taken the plunge on Apple’s finest buds, then now could well be the perfect time.
$60 off AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">
$249 $189 at Amazon
This is still the lowest price we’ve seen the AirPods Pro 2 drop to, and we can’t see it going down much more for the time being. A saving of $60 is a great discount and it brings the buds below the $200 mark.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s flagship earbuds, packing in some top-shelf features. First and foremost are their class-leading noise-canceling modes, which block the outside world to the point of triviality. It’s almost uncanny — waiting for the bus, surrounded by traffic, you could just as easily be sat in a jazz lounge bar if you close your eyes with them plugged in.
There are alternative modes at hand as well, like transparency mode. That will pump in the sound of the outside world so that you can hear what’s going on: Perfect for when you need to talk to the bus driver to buy your ticket. There’s also Hybrid mode, which balances noise canceling and transparency so that unwanted sounds are blocked out and ones you want to hear are allowed in.
The sound quality is good too, neutral and punchy. It’s not as bass-heavy as some of the rivals, but it makes up for it with accuracy and finesse. They’re the kind of buds you never knew you wanted until you have them in your hands. The effortless device switching, the magic connection, the compatibility with all your Apple devices. They’re one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds — and this price makes them a stellar deal too.
