AirPods Pro 2 reviews — the same, but also way better

If you've been waiting to see the new AirPods Pro reviews before committing to picking up a pair, today is the day that you've been waiting for — and it's been worth the wait.

The new AirPods Pro go on sale tomorrow and the reviews have just started to land on YouTube and the wider internet. And according to the ones we've seen, these things are a worthy upgrade over what were already some of the best wireless earbuds around.

The same AirPods, but new and improved

Most reviews seem to agree that the new AirPods Pro take an already solid formula and improve on it. That's done by improving existing features and adding all-new ones, including the addition of touch controls for volume adjustment — a feature that many had been crying out for since the first AirPods Pro debuted.

CNET says that the $249 earbuds are "very hard to beat so long as they fit your ears." That should be easier than ever thanks to the addition of new, smaller tips for those with more svelte ears.

Wired also mentions that the new earbuds are an evolution of the previous models, saying that "This is a good example of how you make already-great wireless earbuds even better."

Next up is The Verge with a review that says that while the AirPods Pro "magic is waning," they do feature "much better noise cancellation," as well as "improved sound quality and clarity. These AirPods Pro are also the first to benefit from a U1 chip for proper location finding, too.

Prefer to watch your reviews than read them? We've got you there, too!

Andru Edwards

Brandon Butch

UrAvgConsumer

Looking to add a pair of AirPods Pro to your ears? We have some of the best AirPods Pro prices ready and waiting — just make sure you're picking the older generation if you want a bargain or the newer one if you're all about those hot new features.