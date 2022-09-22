AirPods Pro 2 reviews — the same, but also way better
These things are pretty great.
If you've been waiting to see the new AirPods Pro reviews before committing to picking up a pair, today is the day that you've been waiting for — and it's been worth the wait.
The new AirPods Pro go on sale tomorrow and the reviews have just started to land on YouTube and the wider internet. And according to the ones we've seen, these things are a worthy upgrade over what were already some of the best wireless earbuds around.
The same AirPods, but new and improved
Most reviews seem to agree that the new AirPods Pro take an already solid formula and improve on it. That's done by improving existing features and adding all-new ones, including the addition of touch controls for volume adjustment — a feature that many had been crying out for since the first AirPods Pro debuted.
CNET says that the $249 earbuds are "very hard to beat so long as they fit your ears." That should be easier than ever thanks to the addition of new, smaller tips for those with more svelte ears.
Wired also mentions that the new earbuds are an evolution of the previous models, saying that "This is a good example of how you make already-great wireless earbuds even better."
Next up is The Verge with a review that says that while the AirPods Pro "magic is waning," they do feature "much better noise cancellation," as well as "improved sound quality and clarity. These AirPods Pro are also the first to benefit from a U1 chip for proper location finding, too.
Prefer to watch your reviews than read them? We've got you there, too!
Andru Edwards
Brandon Butch
UrAvgConsumer
Looking to add a pair of AirPods Pro to your ears? We have some of the best AirPods Pro prices ready and waiting — just make sure you're picking the older generation if you want a bargain or the newer one if you're all about those hot new features.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
