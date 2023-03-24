AirPods Pro 2 USB-C update could be a lot closer than we thought

Earlier this week, it appeared as though Apple accidentally leaked new AirPods in the release candidate for iOS 16.4 that went out for developers. Another AirPods-related thing also came out in the RC – a new case for an as-yet unspecified pair of AirPods. Reliable analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, reckons that this case is the expected AirPods Pro 2 case with USB-C.

More USB-C

The lightning port is destined for the annals of history, thanks to the European Commission and its new laws around standardized ports. A USB-C port is already coming on your next best iPhone, with the iPhone 15 pegged for inclusion with the port. Kuo believes that the next device coming with the port is the AirPods Pro 2, coming sometime later this year.

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lWMarch 24, 2023 See more

He also says that Apple isn't looking to put a USB-C port on the AirPods 2 and the AirPods 3, perhaps signaling that there will be a different version coming at some point that will have the port instead. A pair of AirPods 4, as it where. There have been some rumblings and rumors around a pair of AirPods that will be sub $100, so perhaps that could be the other leaked pair in the release.

The only AirPods left floundering now are the aging AirPods Max. There has been some speculation as to when a replacement for the biggest and most expensive pair of AirPods might be coming out, but as yet there is nothing solid to get our hopes up. They remain a popular option in. the overhead, noise-canceling headphone space, but their rivals are now catching up with better sound quality, noise canceling, and in some cases, build quality. Hopefully, if there is a new pair coming, we can hope for a better case than the one that came with the first model.