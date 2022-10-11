These Beats deals are unbeatable in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Save big on beats in Amazon's second Prime event
We really like Beats headphones at iMore - from the overhead Studio3 wireless headphones to the in-ear Beats Fit Pro, we love their looks and their sound. The company has been around for some time now after its inception in the mind of rapper Dr Dre, and now owned by Apple, they make some pretty excellent audio gear.
There haven't been many new releases from beats this year (unless you count a weird collab with Kim Kardashian), and some of their products are starting to look a little old now. This means that they are fairly cheap throughout the year - but not as cheap as they are right now. You can currently save up to $180 off a pair of beats headphones in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, with some being half-price.
Up to $170 off Beats headphones
Beats Studio 3 |
$349 now $170 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
They look as classy as ever, and with actual physical buttons, they'll be easier than most other headphones in their class to operate on the go. Usually around the $350 mark, they now find themselves half-price in this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Beats Fit Pro |
$199 now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
With their little wings, they'll stay brilliantly in the ear, no matter how much exercise you do, and the range of tips means they'll fit in a great variety of ears. They've got the same chip in them as AirPods, too, so the noise-canceling and sound quality are pretty great as well. They're available in black and white, and this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale chops $50 off full price.
We loved the Beats Fit Pro, and we reckon you will too. They are a solid competitor to the AirPods Pro, and now cost even less too. Still want one of the best AirPods deals? We've got you covered. Remember to stick around here, too, we'll be covering all the best deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
As the Buying Guides and Deals writer for iMore, Tammy puts over a decade of experience in finding the best prices of Apple products to work, helping you save money on the equipment that you want. An audiophile at heart, she loves all things audio and visual, but you’ll also find her drooling over the latest Macs and MacBooks. With a Masters in screenwriting, Tammy likes to spend her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays or driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.