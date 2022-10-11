These Beats deals are unbeatable in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale

We really like Beats headphones at iMore - from the overhead Studio3 wireless headphones to the in-ear Beats Fit Pro, we love their looks and their sound. The company has been around for some time now after its inception in the mind of rapper Dr Dre, and now owned by Apple, they make some pretty excellent audio gear.

There haven't been many new releases from beats this year (unless you count a weird collab with Kim Kardashian), and some of their products are starting to look a little old now. This means that they are fairly cheap throughout the year - but not as cheap as they are right now. You can currently save up to $180 off a pair of beats headphones in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, with some being half-price.

Up to $170 off Beats headphones

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 | $349 now $170 at Amazon (opens in new tab) They look as classy as ever, and with actual physical buttons, they'll be easier than most other headphones in their class to operate on the go. Usually around the $350 mark, they now find themselves half-price in this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro | $199 now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With their little wings, they'll stay brilliantly in the ear, no matter how much exercise you do, and the range of tips means they'll fit in a great variety of ears. They've got the same chip in them as AirPods, too, so the noise-canceling and sound quality are pretty great as well. They're available in black and white, and this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale chops $50 off full price.

We loved the Beats Fit Pro, and we reckon you will too. They are a solid competitor to the AirPods Pro, and now cost even less too. Still want one of the best AirPods deals? We've got you covered. Remember to stick around here, too, we'll be covering all the best deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.