Apple will finally tell you what that AirPods firmware update was for

It took years. Years! But Apple is finally providing release notes for AirPods firmware updates.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple has published a new page on the Apple Support website called About firmware updates for AirPods (opens in new tab). The page, which is brand new, seeks to provide users information about not only the firmware versions that are released for its AirPods lineup but go into more detail about what the updates actually entail:

Learn about changes and features included in the firmware updates for your AirPods.

This is a first for Apple as, before today, the company would release new versions of its firmware for AirPods without any notes to understand if we were getting any new features or if an update was just covering the usual round of "bug fixes and performance improvements."

Now, we'll get more insight into these updates so we don't have to dig around to try and find if an update has any noticeable changes to the AirPods experience.

AirPods Pro 2 are coming soon

AirPods Pro 2 with lanyard (Image credit: Apple)

Speaking of new things for AirPods, Apple just announced its second generation of AirPods Pro at the company's "Far Out" event last week.

AirPods Pro 2 feature a number of new updates including the new H2 processor, a redesigned speaker system, twice as effective noise cancellation, capacitive sensors for volume adjustment on the stems, and a redesigned charging case that is now compatible with Find My. Apple also says that the AirPods Pro 2 have an increased battery life of 6 hours and 30 total hours with the charging case.

AirPods Pro 2 are available for preorder now and will launch on Friday, September 23, the same day as the new Apple Watch Ultra. The new AirPods Pro will retail for $249, the same as its predecessor.

In addition to AirPods Pro 2, Apple also announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup which will start to release on Friday, September 16.