Apple launches special edition AirPods Pro to celebrate Chinese New Year

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Apple has launched a special edition version of its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds in celebration of Chinese New Year.

The special edition version comes with a rabbit emoji engraved on the front of the wireless charging case. In addition, a red rabbit emoji is also printed on the side of the AirPods Pro packaging. The Year of the Rabbit version of AirPods Pro are available now on Apple's website and will have limited stock in a number of retail stores in the country.

Apple is known to occasionally release special edition versions of its products. For example, the company has released a (PRODUCT)RED version of the iPhone, iPod, and most recently Apple Watch. Usually, however, these limited-edition versions are more commonly found with the company's Beats brand.

There is another limited-edition item this year

AirPods Pro aren't the only special edition of an Apple device that the company recently released. Apple also released a special edition version of its AirTag item tracker for the Chinese New Year that customers can get if they purchase a certain model of iPhone.

In order to get the special edition AirTag, customers will need to purchase an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone SE. The special-edition version is also only available for the first 30,000 people who purchase an iPhone that is part of the promotion. The promotion for the AirTag will run between January 2nd and January 3rd, 2023.

Outside of their unique design, the limited edition AirPods Pro offer all the same features and functionality as the regular AirPods Pro. They are equipped with active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and a customizable fit with three sizes of silicone ear tips. They also offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and can be charged wirelessly using the charging case.