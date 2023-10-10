Apple's brand new AirPods Pro with USB-C have an insane discount in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, and the brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are reduced by 25% to $189. That's a $60 saving on a pair of earbuds that was released just over two weeks ago — crazy!

These earbuds are the go-to for any Apple device owner, and there are many reasons why. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have all of the great features the Lightning version has, including fantastic noise cancellation, an industry-leading transparency mode, and seamless integration across all of your Apple devices.

USB-C AirPods Pro 2 — $60 off

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C | $249 $189 at Amazon Going Pro We love the AirPods Pro 2, giving the Lightning version a glowing review early this year. As well as looking stylish and having an excellent 30-hour battery life, they work wonderfully with Apple devices, instantly connecting for full-sounding audio in seconds. Now you can charge them more easily with USB-C and with this deal, for the same price! Price Check: Best Buy $200 | B&H Photo $229

Should you buy USB-C AirPods Pro 2?

If you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro 2. If you've already decided you want one of the best pair of AirPods on the market, then choosing between Lightning or USB-C is fully dependent on personal preference and circumstances.

If you own a USB-C iPhone like the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, then the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 makes the most sense, especially considering the discounted price. If you don't own any USB-C-enabled devices, then you might want to stick with Lightning so you don't need to worry about extra cables and compatibility.

It's worth noting the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 will also support Lossless Audio on the Apple Vision Pro, so if you're thinking about spending $3500 in early 2024, then the USB-C version might be worth grabbing for that better audio experience.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has begun and will run until October 11. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.