Apple's brand new AirPods Pro with USB-C have an insane discount in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event
25% off!
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has arrived, and the brand-new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are reduced by 25% to $189. That's a $60 saving on a pair of earbuds that was released just over two weeks ago — crazy!
These earbuds are the go-to for any Apple device owner, and there are many reasons why. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C have all of the great features the Lightning version has, including fantastic noise cancellation, an industry-leading transparency mode, and seamless integration across all of your Apple devices.
USB-C AirPods Pro 2 — $60 off
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C |
$249
Going Pro
We love the AirPods Pro 2, giving the Lightning version a glowing review early this year. As well as looking stylish and having an excellent 30-hour battery life, they work wonderfully with Apple devices, instantly connecting for full-sounding audio in seconds. Now you can charge them more easily with USB-C and with this deal, for the same price!
Price Check: Best Buy $200 | B&H Photo $229
Should you buy USB-C AirPods Pro 2?
If you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro 2. If you've already decided you want one of the best pair of AirPods on the market, then choosing between Lightning or USB-C is fully dependent on personal preference and circumstances.
If you own a USB-C iPhone like the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, then the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 makes the most sense, especially considering the discounted price. If you don't own any USB-C-enabled devices, then you might want to stick with Lightning so you don't need to worry about extra cables and compatibility.
It's worth noting the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 will also support Lossless Audio on the Apple Vision Pro, so if you're thinking about spending $3500 in early 2024, then the USB-C version might be worth grabbing for that better audio experience.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has begun and will run until October 11. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
