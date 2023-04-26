Apple's next Beats Studio Buds Plus just leaked, and everyone is saying the same thing

The early 2000s are back in a big way with some very snazzy looking see-through tech, such as pretty much the entirety of Nothing's range of phones and headphones, and now the Beats Studio Buds Plus. In an accidental early publishing, Amazon posted a product page (opens in new tab) for the latest Beats headphones, with some interesting details about the new buds – not least of all that very fetching new colorway. The listing has since been removed, but the excitement remains.

The internet has reacted in kind, its denizens celebrating the return of the see-through, candy-like tech. Users have taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) and comments sections alike to talk about the new look for the Beats Studio Buds Plus, sharing their enthusiasm for the new buds.

New Buds Plus, now in clear for extra fun

There seem to be two main reactions to the new transparent look of the buds – those that love it, and those that love it and compare it to the Nothing Ear (2). It's no surprise, given that the Nothing line initially brought back transparent tech, and while the new Beats Studio Buds are a little less Crystalline than the Nothing buds, It's hard to say it doesn't look like there was any inspiration in the new Beats design.

The new colors, including Black and Ivory (Although we'll bet those clear ones are going to sell far better) aren't the only things that were revealed in the leak. It looks like there's also going to be a lot more battery life, with 36 hours rather than the 20 hours of the original Beats Studio Buds. There's also going to be better noise canceling, and crucially, support for Spatial audio.

That puts them on a similar specs list to the more expensive Apple AirPods Pro 2, although these will come in, by the looks of things, at a much lower price. Where the AirPods are $249, the new Studio Buds Plus look to be coming for $169. We're excited to see how close the new buds get to Apple's white offering, and hopefully, they'll make it onto the list of our favorite in-ear wireless earbuds.