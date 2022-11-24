Beats Fit Pro combine the best of Beats with AirPods smarts — They're on sale for Black Friday

If you're looking for the best Best Beats Fit Pro deals this Black Friday then you've come to the right place. Right now, all Beats Fit Pro colors are $40 off as a Black Friday deal. These elegant audio devices are highly acclaimed as they manage to integrate most of the AirPods' best features while also taking advantage of the best that Beats has to offer. As we said in our Beats Fit Pro review, they "sound deep and clear, with immersive ANC and spatial audio support."

The Beats Fit Pro ($200 MSRP) are already less expensive than Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($250 MSRP), but with this discount, they're even more affordable.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro - Black | (Was $200) Now $160 (opens in new tab) These earbuds easily connect with both iOS and Android devices right out of the box. The included charging case charges up with a USB-C cable and the Beats Fit Pro can last up to six hours on one charge. Control the volume, answer calls, or skip music tracks using the multi-function buttons on the sides of the earbuds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Specs Connectivity Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth Chip H1 Battery Life Up to 6 hours Charging cable USB-C Controls Multi-function button on either side Compatibility iOS and Android Water Resistance IPX4 Charging case Yes, fast charging Spatial audio Yes Active Noise Canceling Yes Transparency mode Yes Find My compatibility Yes Siri compatibility Yes

Beats Fit Pro are highly celebrated in the earbud market for providing Apple's best AirPods technology and incorporating it into comfortable audio gear that works for both iOS and Android devices. They feature the H1 chip, which allows them to support spatial audio quickly lets them connect to iPhone, iPad, or other Apple devices.

They also offer active noise canceling to help you listen to your calls or music without distraction. Plus, if you need to talk to someone, Transparency Mode, allows sounds to come in so you can hear what is being said without having to take them out. The ability to change volume, skip tracks, and answer or reject phone calls is easily done by interacting with one of the buttons on either earbud. Beats Fit Pro provide excellent sound quality thanks to Adaptive EQ, which allows the microphones to detect the sounds coming out of them and then make adjustments.

What's more, they work with Find My in iOS in case you happen to misplace them and need help finding them. You can even talk to Siri to help you get any information you need quickly.