Bored of AirPods? Here are four Prime Day headphone deals to pick up before it's too late!

We've spent all of Prime Day looking for the best AirPods Prime Day deals. But what if the best deals weren't AirPods at all? If you're in the market for a pair of headphones or earbuds but don't want to pick up Apple's offerings, you've come to the right place.

Here are four alternatives to the AirPods product line with insane offers this Prime Day. Don't wait, or you'll miss out.

Who needs AirPods Max anyway?

The Sony XM5s are my favorite pair of headphones. They are so comfy and sound absolutely awesome. Not only that but they have class-leading ANC and can be found this Prime Day for $328, that's $120 less than the best AirPods Max deal.

An AirPods Pro 2 alternative

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are on sale this Prime Day with $50 off making them similar in price to MSRP AirPods Pro 2. If you've ever owned a pair of Bose headphones or earphones you'll know how great the quality is and these will be no different. Brilliant ANC and sound combined to make a stellar alternative to arguably Apple's best AirPods

Can anything beat the AirPods 3?

The AirPods 3 are currently on sale this Prime Day for $139 which is a brilliant price for the go-to AirPods pick up. With Spatial Audio, the AirPods 3 are one of the best wireless earbuds available. If you're looking for something different, however, then look no further than the Google Pixel Buds Pro which are currently $60 off. That means for the same $139 price you'll get great sounding earbuds and noise cancellation, unlike the AirPods 3.

Under $100? Sure thing

For under $100, I honestly don't think there is a better deal than the AirPods 2, which can be found for $89 at the moment. If you want to spend even less, however, look no further than the 1More Aero. They're only $64.99 for Prime Day, and if you've always wanted black AirPods, they come really close.

