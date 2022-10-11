Bose QC45 Prime Early Access deal sees them drop below lowest ever price

The Bose QC 45s are some of the best Wireless noise cancelling headphones around, and this Prime Early Access deal makes them the cheapest they have ever been. If you've had your eye on these for a while, then now is the time to grab some, especially at this low price. They're now less than half the price of the AirPods Max, even when Apples Headphones are reduced. For the price, you're getting a lot of headphones for the money - and a hard case.

Prime Early Access deals: Bose QC45

(opens in new tab) Bose QC45 | $329 now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bose's most recent entry into the Wireless headphone scene are more an iterative update than an entirely new product. They look similar to the previous model, sound similar, and they retain the buttons on the earcups. There's even a hard case in the box to make sure they stay damage free when you toss them in a bag.

The Wireless noise canceling headphones space is busy with products. Apple's entry, the AirPods Max, are popular but very expensive, Sony's Impossibly named WH1000-XM5 are big and bassy, and the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are well priced. The Bose QC45 are somewhere in the middle price-wise, and their sound is amongst the best of them all, but they don't look much like they should stand out with a fairly uninspired design.

At this Prime Early Access Sale price, however, they are now one of the cheapest of the bunch, making them a very tempting option. They come in the box with a hard case too, something that for headphones like these is very important, and often, not a given. They sound great, the noise-canceling is top-notch, and they are a little more understated than the competition.

