$150 off Bang & Olufsen HX headphones get you more bang for your buck than AirPods Max

Makers of speakers that look like modern art and excellent car stereos Bang & Olufsen have some of the best headphones out there in their lineup. The Beoplay HX headphones aren't at the top of the tree, although the price might have you fooled. At $499 you'd put them up against the AirPods Max, and you'd probably find a fair matchup in doing so, although you'd arguably get a name more widely respected in the audio space. At the moment, however, you'll get a very hefty $150 off these attractive headphones for a pretty epic Christmas deal.

Beoplay HX $150 off

(opens in new tab) Beoplay HX | $499 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Beoplay HX have been lower - by $20, in April. That was a surprise price that lasted approximately 3 hours and felt a little like a mistake. Either way, we can't call this the lowest-ever price. We can with some certainty say that this is still an incredible price for some otherwise extremely expensive headphones with very fetching design.

The Beoplay HX have been around the block for just over a year, but in that time they have cemented their place in the reams upon reams of other noise-canceling over-ear headphones. While their noise canceling may not be best in class, the sound quality they pump out most certainly is. While on the warmer side, it's still crisp, clean, and clear.

The biggest thing you'll notice about the Beoplay HX however is their slick design and incredible materials quality. The headphones are constructed from metal and leather to really hammer home the luxury. Like sitting in the back of a posh car, they're comfortable and super premium. While you'll usually pay a premium for them, you can see exactly where all the cost is going when you put them over your head. With this deal, however, they become a luxury at the price of other noise-canceling headphones, so you'll get the premium feel for less. Very nice.

