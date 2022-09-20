$350 cheaper than the AirPods Max, this could be the Beats Studio 3 deal of the year

The Beats Studio 3 noise canceling headphones are currently $150 at Amazon, making them a great deal cheaper than rival products from the likes of Sony and Bose. You may not get quite the performance of those newer headphones, but at $200, they might just be unbeatable. You can find the $150 reduction at Amazon right now, where all the colors are available.

Beats Studio 3 $150 off at Amazon

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 headphones | $350 now $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) They've got a great spec list - 22-hour battery life, noise canceling, and on-cup controls that aren't a useless touch panel. There's a range of colors on offer, and you'll even get a decent hard case in the box. This isn't their lowest price, but it's only about $20 short. This could be the noise-canceling over-ear headphone deal of the year.

Apple makes some extremely impressive noise-canceling products in the form of the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro. Slightly overshadowed by these Apple branded offerings are the apple designed and built Beats line, which also includes some equally as impressive audio gear.

The Beats Studio 3 are getting a little long in the tooth now - they were first introduced in 2017, after all. That doesn't stop them from being an excellent option for listening to your music in a noisy environment, however, and while they may not have the Noise canceling prowess of the Bose QC45 or the Sony WH1000-XM5, they are currently far cheaper - offering all their qualities for a little under $200. At this price, they're a full $140 off the price of their nearest price rival. For that money, you'll get an excellent hard carrying case (Because, contrary to Apple's belief, we like that kind of thing), simple pairing with any mobile device, and a pair of pretty quality feeling headphones.

