Dyson's new AirPods Max rival can cancel noise 384,000 times per second and packs 55 hours of battery life

Today, Dyson unveiled its new OnTrac over-ear headphones, taking square aim at Apple's AirPods Max.

Its new headphones come in four colorways but have customizable caps and ear cushions for up to 2,000 combinations. They look stylish and industrial, and boast some pretty good audio too. Dyson says they come with "best-in-class noise-cancellation," with noise canceling 384,000 per second, reducing up to 40dB.

Audio wise they feature "deep sub-bass and high-end brilliance" between 6Hz and 21kHz. Sound is delivered by 40mm 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers, with a tilted speaker housing for more direct audio.

Dyson OnTrac

On paper, the Dyson OnTrac continues to impress, offering up to 55 hours of battery life even with noise-cancelling enabled. Interestingly, its two battery cells are suspended in the headband for better weight distribution.

Other notable features include head detection, and an on-board joystick for controlling play, pause, skip, and voice commands. They also have dual beam-forming microphones for crispy audio.

The four colors are CNC Aluminium, CNC Copper, Ceramic Cinnabar, and CNC Black Nickel. The new headphones will be launched in the UK on August 1, and are priced at £499. As mentioned, there are also lots of customization options, so customers can pick up a set of aluminum caps, as well as in-ear cushions in a range of colors and finishes. These are £49.99 each and unlock the various color combinations.

The headphones are essentially a standalone rerun of Dyson's viral "Zone", an air-purifying set of headphones replete with a magnetic face mask visor. Dyson's second iteration of the audio part offers better battery life than the previous version, as well as an improved eye-catching design.

