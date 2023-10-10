Get some of the best wired headphones for your iPhone with $150 off in this Prime Big Deal Days price drop

The Sennheiser HD600 was a legendary pair of audiophile headphones, and then they were replaced by the similarly revered HD660. The HD660S2 are the HD660 dialed up to eleven, and they are a truly stunning pair of headphones. Now, in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, you can save a massive amount of money on them.

At the moment, you'll save $150 on some of the best wired headphones that money can buy, making them an absolute steal over the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Audiophile for less

Sennheiser HD 660S2| $599 $449 at Amazon The standard, but less Sennheiser makes some of the best headphones around, particularly if you're after a pair of wired audiophile-grade cans. These aren't quite the tip-top of the company's range, but they are a truly stunning pair of headphones. This $150 discount brings them to their lowest price ever. Price check: B&H Photo $599 | Best Buy $599

Okay, so if you're after a pair of Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones, then you should be looking somewhere else, like at the AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM4. These are neither Bluetooth nor noise canceling, with a wire and an open-back design.

That open-back design will make your music sound more spacious, and give tunes a wider soundstage, while the wire means they can play music of any kind of bitrate without being concerned about wireless limitations. These are for the times when you want to really listen to your music when you have a few minutes to sit down and get really into it.

With the iPhone 15's new USB-C port, there's never been a better time to grab one of the best USB-C DACs for iPhone, a pair of these wicked audiophile headphones, and see how your music is supposed to sound. And this deal just made it a whole lot cheaper.

