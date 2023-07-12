Google's AirPods Pro rivals just got a massive Prime Day price cut

Amazon Prime Day has been absolutely loaded so far today with some incredible deals on headphones and audio gear, and this one on the Google Pixel Buds Pro is no exception to the rule.

This $60 price drop on Google's pebbliest of in-ear buds brings them down to their lowest price ever, making them cheaper than their no. 1 rival – the AirPods Pro 2.

But as much as we love our AirPods here at iMore, we also love a deal, and this one is a great saving on what are some brilliant little earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro for $60 off

Google Pixel Buds Pro | $199 $139 at Amazon The Google Pixel Buds Pro is nothing to scoff at if you're looking to get hold of a pair of in-ear noise-canceling buds. This price drop makes them their lowest price ever, and crucially less than both the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro 2.

The fight for the best in-ear wireless earbuds is a battle being fought long and hard by so many different headphone manufacturers. In this case, Google's offering is a compelling one – the case is smooth, small, and unique looking, the noise canceling is perfectly adequate, and the price is pretty much spot on.

Now, that price is even lower as their price has dropped by $60 for their lowest price ever. For a pair of noise-canceling buds that will slip easily into a bag or pocket, it's a great deal, and one well worth considering if you're in the market for a pair of new wireless buds.

If you really want a pair of AirPods, however, then there remain some great deals over Amazon's big sale. We've been tracking them all in our AirPods Prime Day deals live blog, as well as sharing some top tips and answering some questions throughout the day.