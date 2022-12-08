Grab these discounted Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones before Santa snaps them up for Holiday gift lists

The holidays are coming up, and the gift ideas are rolling in thick and fast! These Bose QuietComfort 45s are the perfect idea for the person in your life who wants something to block out the noise of a loud commute and listen to music. They're also currently $70 off at Amazon at the moment, making them an even better buy this Holiday season - make sure you get there before everyone else does!

Bose QC45 $70 off for perfect Holidays gift idea

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 | $329 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen these headphones at - for a glorious two hours, they were slightly lower over Black Friday. This deal is still a steal, however, and one that we've seen a few times in the last couple of months. It makes them cheaper than all their major rivals too, so if you're not sure about more expensive noise canceling, this is the place to start.

Headphone deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

There are so many noise-canceling headphones out there that it can be tricky to know which ones are the best to buy. The QuietComfort 45s are Bose's top-of-the-line take on the space, and they are excellent. The noise canceling is very good, and can be toggled on and off with a switch on the side of the right earcup. Sound too, is great, although if you prefer the modern approach of 'all of the bass sir, please and thank you,' then you may not like this more subdued and neutral sound signature.

They may also look a little boring for some, lacking the more modern design cues of the AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM5. There is something perhaps a little more classy about the design here, as it doesn't shout too loud about how much money you may have spent on your headphones, however, which is definitely a draw to some.

If you're looking instead for a pair of AirPods, we know where to find all the best AirPods sales and deals.