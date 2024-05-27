I review headphones for a living, and these are the cans I'd buy this Memorial Day
Get some new headphones this Memorial Day.
In my time writing for iMore, I've been lucky enough to try out loads of different headphones, from the divine to the... not so divine. I know what to look out for when you're buying a pair of over-ears, from the way they feel on your head to the way that they sound — and I can use my knowledge to help you find the perfect pair of headphones for you.
Deals events like Memorial Day are a great time to pick up a new pair of headphones, as retailers like Amazon drop prices on some of the best noise-canceling headphones around. That gives you the opportunity to pick up an excellent deal on some quality headphones. I'm just here like a guide, a sherpa that will help you decide which headphones you want sat on your head when you go to listen to some tunes.
Memorial Day headphone deals
AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon
It wouldn't be a proper headphones list without the AirPods Max on it — the tip-toppiest headphones that Apple makes. They are a great pair of cans that sound good, look better, and they're comfortable enough for lengthy listening sessions. They're not my favorites — but most people are going to absolutely love them. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's only around $20 away.
Sony WH-1000XM5 | $399 $328 at Amazon
The ever-faithful WH series from Sony remain the favorite headphone line of many listeners everywhere. There's a reason why, too — they're very, very good. They sound great, the noise canceling is top-notch, and they're super light so you can wear them all day without any kind of head fatigue. This is their lowest price ever, so you're getting one of the best deals on these headphones.
Bose QuietComfort | $349 $249 at Amazon
Bose dropped the 'QC' moniker that it had long reserved for its QuietComfort headphones, recently releasing the definitive model simply called the 'Bose QuietComfort'. For a long time, Bose has been the master of excellent noise canceling, and the QuietComfort continue this legacy with some incredible silence when you slip them on. This is their lowest price ever as well, so you're getting the best deal possible.
Beats Solo 4 | $199 $149 at Amazon
Beats' latest headphones have only been out for a couple of weeks, but there's already a great reduction so you can save some money on some very nice headphones. The Beats Solo 4 are more subdued than previous members of the Beats family, and they come in some wicked new colors like this particularly fetching shade of blue. Given this is the first discount we've seen on them, this is their lowest price ever.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $348 $248 at Amazon
My pair of WH-1000XM4s has lasted me for a long ol' time, and I can't see them disappearing from my listening zone for a long time. They're comfortable, sound fun, and the noise canceling stands up even now. This deal brings them within $20 of their lowest-ever price, so it's well worth picking up a pair — a great way of getting some excellent headphones for less.
