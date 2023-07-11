Listen up! Sony's LinkBuds S earbuds are $70 off this Prime Day
With the Amazon Prime Day festivities well and truly underway there are plenty of deals flying around but right now you only need to pay attention to one of them — because you can get a pair of Sony LinkBuds S for just earbuds for just $129.
That's a sizable discount on the usual $200 asking price and one that makes this pair of earbuds a strong competitor for a place inside you ears. But be quick — these kinds of deals don't always stick around for long and the only way to lock this price in is to order now, while you still can.
Sony's LinkBuds S for less
Sony LinkBuds S |
$200 $129 at Amazon
The Sony LinkBuds S are a great option for people who aren't fans of Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro and now they're super cheap to boot. With noise-canceling technology and more, these earbuds should absolutely be on your shortlist this Prime Day.
Price Check: B&H Photo: $200 | Best Buy: $130
The Sony LinkBuds S come with plenty of features that are well worth paying attention to. At the top of that list is support for noise cancelation as well as the ability to automatically adjust sound settings to make sure that you get the best sound for the environment and moment that you're in.
Moving on, a strong 20-hour battery life means you won't be left hanging very often while a five-minute charge gets you an additional 60 minutes of music playback. And on top of all of that, you get to choose from three different colors as well. It's the perfect antidote for anyone who doesn't want to live in the world of all-white AirPods and AirPods Pro.
Other features of note include advanced voice signal processing to make sure that your calls sound better than ever as well as a small and lightweight construction that means for a comfortable fit all day long.
Remember that this price could change soon and stocks could be limited so order your brand-new pair of Sony LinkBuds S earbuds now if you fancy treating yourself this Prime Day.
