New York AirPods Max wearers targeted by moped-riding thieves
People are riding around on mopeds and stealing headphones right off people's heads.
Apple AirPods Max wearers in New York have been warned following a spate of thefts that include moped-riding thieves taking the wireless headphones right off the heads of victims.
The thefts reportedly started on January 28, with multiple pairs of AirPods Max being stolen every day. Reports suggest that thefts generally happen in the mid-to-late afternoon time, perhaps as people make their way home from work.
Reports have thieves riding up to AirPods Max wearers, swiping the headphones, and then riding off into the sunset. So far, there doesn't appear to be any sign that the police know who to blame for the thefts.
Going, going, gone
The AP (opens in new tab) reports that that the thefts normally involve " four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off." So far thefts have been reported across Manhattan, including at least one incident of AirPods Max being stolen in Central Park.
Each pair of AirPods Max retails for $549 at the Apple Store and unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, they're easy to spot at distance thanks to their size and distinctive design. The AP report doesn't say that other brands of headphones have been targeted, perhaps suggesting that people should be looking for the best AirPods Max alternatives if they're in Manhattan.
There are of course much better ways to get your hands on a pair of AirPods Max without resorting to theft. The headphones might cost $549 from Apple, but you can normally find some of the best AirPods deals at other retailers like Amazon. The outfit is currently selling AirPods Max for just $499 (opens in new tab), depending on the color you choose.
There were rumors that Apple could be working on new AirPods Max colors, but we've yet to see that happen. For now, the same Silver, Space Gray, Pink, Green, and Sky Blue are the ones to choose from.
Oliver Haslam
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
