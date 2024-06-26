One AirPod not charging? Here's the fix!

Is one AirPod not charging? This issue can plague the best of us, but don’t fret iMore is here to help. AirPods are one of Apple’s most impressive products but when they don’t work it can be seriously irritating.

We have a guide on how to fix AirPods if they aren't charging, but if you’re only hearing sound out of one earbud then you’ve come to the right place. Sometimes, your AirPods desync with each other or the charging case, leaving you feeling frustrated and confused as to why the wireless earbuds that are just meant to work, don’t.

How to fix one AirPod not charging

If you’re experiencing one Airpod not charging or losing connection intermittently then there are a couple of things you can try to get them back to working in glorious stereo.

With your AirPods connected, open Settings Select your AirPods Tap Forget This Device

Now your AirPods are no longer connected with your iPhone you can reset them completely before connecting them again. This allows both AirPods to sync with the charging case again.

Put both AirPods in their case and open the charging case lid Hold down the button located on the back of the case for roughly 15 seconds Keep holding until the light on your AirPods starts to flash white Once the light flashes white continuously, close the case’s lid Open the case again and sync your AirPods with your iPhone as normal

Your AirPods should now be fully synced with each other and your iPhone. If one AirPod is still not charging then it could be a hardware issue that is causing the lack of power. We advise you to check out your local Apple Store for Genius Bar support to rule out any hardware faults should the above steps not fix the issue.

